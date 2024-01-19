Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) At $1.09: What To Do?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 7.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 7.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at -$0.02 or -1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $777.66M. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -159.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 28.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.80%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 14.17% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -21.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.39% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -31.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.92 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pagaya Technologies Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 128.57% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222.31 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $228.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $192.81 million and $186.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.30% while estimating it to be 22.30% for the next quarter.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.67% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 98.11 million shares of worth $137.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 42.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.8 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $1.48 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.