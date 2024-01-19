Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.08?

In last trading session, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw 42.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at $0.0 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.27M. That closing price of MMAT’s stock is at a discount of -1275.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.10 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days MMAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Meta Materials Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.98% in past 5-day. Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) showed a performance of 1.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.04 million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.45 million and $3.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 114.40% while estimating it to be 19.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.20% during past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.