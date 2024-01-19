Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) At $2.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 2.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at -$0.17 or -5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $381.32M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -12.79% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 76.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.56%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $2.97 price level, adding 11.34% to its value on the day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 28.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of 44.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 139.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 105.41% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.31% during past 5 years.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.89% institutions for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at MREO for having 11.62 million shares of worth $15.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.72 million.

On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $1.4 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.