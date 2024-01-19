Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) At $4.66: What To Do?

In last trading session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.66 trading at -$0.02 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.95M. That closing price of MAXN’s stock is at a discount of -734.98% from its 52-week high price of $38.91 and is indicating a premium of 16.09% from its 52-week low price of $3.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.43%, in the last five days MAXN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.66 price level, adding 21.42% to its value on the day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -35.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.23% in past 5-day. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) showed a performance of -24.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.52 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.91% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.74% during past 5 years.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.25% institutions for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MAXN for having 1.92 million shares of worth $54.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.57 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $14.45 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.