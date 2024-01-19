Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) At $1.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.03 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $496.18M. That closing price of LYEL’s stock is at a discount of -101.52% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 32.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days LYEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.19% in past 5-day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) showed a performance of 2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.96 million shares which calculate 9.17 days to cover the short interests.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyell Immunopharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.08% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -666.70% in the current quarter and calculating 22.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $48.39 million and $65k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.94% institutions for Lyell Immunopharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at LYEL for having 20.16 million shares of worth $64.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 16.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.17 million shares of worth $19.63 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.