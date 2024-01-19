Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) At $4.68: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.34 or -6.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $750.34M. That most recent trading price of LAAC’s stock is at a discount of -132.05% from its 52-week high price of $10.86 and is indicating a discount of -4.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.87%, in the last five days LAAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 17.17% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s shares saw a change of -26.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.22% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) showed a performance of -24.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.37 million shares which calculate 7.48 days to cover the short interests.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.18% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 125.00% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.72% during past 5 years.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.47% institutions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC is the top institutional holder at LAAC for having 46914.0 shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mutual Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 48412.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $6.03 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.55 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.