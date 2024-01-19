Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $17.11?

In recent trading session, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.11 trading at -$0.18 or -1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.89B. That most recent trading price of LBRT’s stock is at a discount of -24.2% from its 52-week high price of $21.25 and is indicating a premium of 34.66% from its 52-week low price of $11.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days LBRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $17.11 price level, adding 3.06% to its value on the day. Liberty Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.07% in past 5-day. Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) showed a performance of -6.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.12 million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liberty Energy Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.13% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.70% in the current quarter and calculating -24.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.23 billion and $1.26 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.40% while estimating it to be -10.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.57% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.50%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.22% institutions for Liberty Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LBRT for having 19.65 million shares of worth $262.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 15.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.59 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.47 million shares of worth $193.89 million or 6.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $65.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.