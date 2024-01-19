Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $45.16?

In recent trading session, Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.16 trading at $22.73 or 101.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That most recent trading price of KAMN’s stock is at a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week high price of $26.51 and is indicating a premium of 60.01% from its 52-week low price of $18.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97970.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 101.34%, in the last five days KAMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $45.16 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Kaman Corp.’s shares saw a change of 88.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 96.09% in past 5-day. Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) showed a performance of 93.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Kaman Corp. (KAMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kaman Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.57% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 87.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $195.77 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $197.14 million and $194.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% while estimating it to be 0.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

KAMN Dividends

Kaman Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.74% institutions for Kaman Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KAMN for having 5.07 million shares of worth $228.86 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 17.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.89 million shares of worth $85.38 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $53.73 million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.