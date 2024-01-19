How To Know If Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Is Expensive At $207.55.

In recent trading session, Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $207.55 trading at $9.2 or 4.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.40B. That most recent trading price of TRV’s stock is at a premium of 3.74% from its 52-week high price of $199.79 and is indicating a premium of 24.2% from its 52-week low price of $157.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.64%, in the last five days TRV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $207.55 price level, adding 3.15% to its value on the day. Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.51% in past 5-day. Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) showed a performance of 13.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Travelers Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.23% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.70% in the current quarter and calculating 15.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.99 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $8.83 billion and $9.4 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.10% while estimating it to be 10.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.95% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.30%.

TRV Dividends

Travelers Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.