How To Know If Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) Is Expensive At $27.86.

In recent trading session, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.86 trading at -$0.2 or -0.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.14B. That most recent trading price of SNN’s stock is at a discount of -18.74% from its 52-week high price of $33.08 and is indicating a premium of 22.76% from its 52-week low price of $21.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.69%, in the last five days SNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $27.86 price level, adding 0.78% to its value on the day. Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) showed a performance of 4.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smith & Nephew plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.90% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.86% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.00%.

SNN Dividends

Smith & Nephew plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.27% institutions for Smith & Nephew plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuance Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNN for having 7.44 million shares of worth $240.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc., which was holding about 5.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $176.21 million.

On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $109.53 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.