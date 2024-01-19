How To Know If Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Is Expensive At $14.60.

In recent trading session, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.60 trading at $1.42 or 10.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $568.67M. That most recent trading price of SILK’s stock is at a discount of -296.99% from its 52-week high price of $57.96 and is indicating a premium of 58.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.77%, in the last five days SILK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $14.60 price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.12% in past 5-day. Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) showed a performance of 44.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.99 million shares which calculate 3.29 days to cover the short interests.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silk Road Medical Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.95% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 2.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.97 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $40.07 million and $40.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.70% while estimating it to be 6.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.50% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.20%.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.66% institutions for Silk Road Medical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at SILK for having 5.25 million shares of worth $170.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.19 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.97 million shares of worth $96.39 million or 7.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $30.83 million in the company or a holder of 3.48% of company’s stock.