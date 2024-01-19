How To Know If Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) Is Expensive At $0.57.

In recent trading session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.12 or 27.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.12M. That most recent trading price of SHPH’s stock is at a discount of -382.46% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 26.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.96%, in the last five days SHPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, subtracting -0.26% to its value on the day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 25.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.23% in past 5-day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) showed a performance of 16.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.61% institutions for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ayrton Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SHPH for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 36957.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20330.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32031.0 shares of worth $17620.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4926.0 shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2709.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.