How To Know If PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) Is Expensive At $3.03.

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 2.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.2 or -6.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $497.10M. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -292.41% from its 52-week high price of $11.89 and is indicating a premium of 21.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.19%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.77% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of -38.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.48 million shares which calculate 7.59 days to cover the short interests.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PureCycle Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.82% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -380.00% in the current quarter and calculating -18.80% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.43% institutions for PureCycle Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PCT for having 29.19 million shares of worth $312.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 12.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.25 million shares of worth $45.48 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $36.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.