How To Know If Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Is Expensive At $0.64.

In last trading session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.02 or 3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.14M. That closing price of MESA’s stock is at a discount of -496.87% from its 52-week high price of $3.82 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.24%, in the last five days MESA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 30.43% to its value on the day. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.69% in past 5-day. Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) showed a performance of -34.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.99 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.50% in the current quarter and calculating -166.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $125.63 million and $147.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.30% while estimating it to be -14.40% for the next quarter.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.85% institutions for Mesa Air Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at MESA for having 2.78 million shares of worth $7.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $2.83 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.