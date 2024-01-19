How To Know If LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) Is Expensive At $2.62.

In last trading session, LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.62 trading at -$0.04 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of LQR’s stock is at a discount of -16503.05% from its 52-week high price of $435.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days LQR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $2.62 price level, adding 44.73% to its value on the day. LQR House Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -40.86% in past 5-day. LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) showed a performance of 1.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

LQR House Inc (LQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LQR House Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.41 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

LQR Dividends

LQR House Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.13% institutions for LQR House Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.