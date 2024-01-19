How To Know If Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) Is Expensive At $0.88.

In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.03 or -3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.51M. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -340.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.39%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 18.52% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of 7.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.54% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of 34.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.04 million shares which calculate 5 days to cover the short interests.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyliion Holdings Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.84% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.20% in the current quarter and calculating -31.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.09 million and $690k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.60% institutions for Hyliion Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HYLN for having 9.73 million shares of worth $16.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.72 million shares of worth $6.21 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.4 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.