How To Know If Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) Is Expensive At $0.11.

In last trading session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw 5.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.03 or -17.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26M. That closing price of HSCS’s stock is at a discount of -3490.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.95 and is indicating a discount of -9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.05%, in the last five days HSCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.68% in past 5-day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) showed a performance of -36.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.73 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.50% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,900.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.18% institutions for Heart Test Laboratories Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HSCS for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.