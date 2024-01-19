How To Know If Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Is Expensive At $3.91.

In recent trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at -$0.02 or -0.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $308.89M. That most recent trading price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -22.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.78 and is indicating a premium of 54.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 932.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $3.91 price level, adding 2.74% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -3.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.40% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 1.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 268.42% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.34% institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 1.47 million shares of worth $4.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.