How To Know If Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) Is Expensive At $3.38.

In last trading session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at $0.05 or 1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $514.10M. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -62.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 34.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -6.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.52% in past 5-day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of -27.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.78 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.61 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -247.61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.84% institutions for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GOTU for having 5.49 million shares of worth $15.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, which was holding about 4.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.98 million shares of worth $8.29 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.