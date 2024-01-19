How To Know If FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Is Expensive At $0.79.

In last trading session, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.04 or 5.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.16M. That closing price of FGEN’s stock is at a discount of -3151.9% from its 52-week high price of $25.69 and is indicating a premium of 58.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.97%, in the last five days FGEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 11.15% to its value on the day. FibroGen Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.93% in past 5-day. FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) showed a performance of 16.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.98 million shares which calculate 7.29 days to cover the short interests.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FibroGen Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.06% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.63% during past 5 years.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.45% institutions for FibroGen Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at FGEN for having 13.68 million shares of worth $36.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.19 million shares of worth $14.0 million or 5.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.84% of company’s stock.