How To Know If C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) Is Expensive At $6.01.

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 4.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.01 trading at -$0.58 or -8.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $296.17M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a discount of -40.1% from its 52-week high price of $8.42 and is indicating a premium of 82.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.80%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $6.01 price level, adding 21.74% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.95% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of 21.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.54 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that C4 Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.82% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.60% in the current quarter and calculating 25.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.19 million for the same. Company posted $2.85 million and $5.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.30%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 121.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.91% institutions for C4 Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CCCC for having 7.2 million shares of worth $19.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 2.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.78 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $4.85 million or 3.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.