How To Know If AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expensive At $4.16.

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 8.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.16 trading at -$0.12 or -2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $372.20M. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -71.63% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 34.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.80%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $4.16 price level, adding 14.75% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.96% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of -23.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.82 million shares which calculate 9.23 days to cover the short interests.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AST SpaceMobile Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.07% while that of industry is -3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.40% increase in the next quarter.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.11% institutions for AST SpaceMobile Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASTS for having 4.01 million shares of worth $18.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.48 million shares of worth $11.67 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.