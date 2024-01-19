How To Know If Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Is Expensive At $0.28.

In last trading session, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.03 or 13.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52M. That closing price of IONM’s stock is at a discount of -3089.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.93 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.55%, in the last five days IONM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Assure Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of 9.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.71% in past 5-day. Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) showed a performance of -25.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted -$1.57 million and $3.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -640.00% while estimating it to be 68.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.33% during past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.14% institutions for Assure Holdings Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONM for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 99314.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94348.0.