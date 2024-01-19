How To Know If Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Is Expensive At $5.86.

In recent trading session, Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.86 trading at $0.0 or -0.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.75B. That most recent trading price of AEG’s stock is at a discount of -0.34% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 31.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days AEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $5.86 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Aegon Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) showed a performance of 3.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aegon Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.11% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

AEG Dividends

Aegon Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.