Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.04?

In last trading session, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) saw 9.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.04 trading at $0.0 or -5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.30M. That closing price of GGE’s stock is at a discount of -7475.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.03 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.25%, in the last five days GGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.04 price level, adding 14.89% to its value on the day. Green Giant Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.81% in past 5-day. Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) showed a performance of -47.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.02% institutions for Green Giant Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GGE for having 20468.0 shares of worth $44212.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.