Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $21.13?

In recent trading session, Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.13 trading at -$1.17 or -5.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.23B. That most recent trading price of FRSH’s stock is at a discount of -18.22% from its 52-week high price of $24.98 and is indicating a premium of 42.17% from its 52-week low price of $12.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.25%, in the last five days FRSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $21.13 price level, adding 11.7% to its value on the day. Freshworks Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.97% in past 5-day. Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) showed a performance of -12.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.27 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freshworks Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 428.57% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.