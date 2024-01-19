EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $110.05?

In recent trading session, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $110.05 trading at -$0.04 or -0.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.18B. That most recent trading price of EOG’s stock is at a discount of -22.73% from its 52-week high price of $135.06 and is indicating a premium of 11.61% from its 52-week low price of $97.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.04%, in the last five days EOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $110.05 price level, adding 6.56% to its value on the day. EOG Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.29% in past 5-day. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) showed a performance of -9.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.67 million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EOG Resources, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.08% while that of industry is -31.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.20% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.01 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $6.72 billion and $6.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% while estimating it to be -1.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.90%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.95% institutions for EOG Resources, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EOG for having 54.28 million shares of worth $6.21 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 42.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.9 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.25 million shares of worth $2.09 billion or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.59 billion in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.