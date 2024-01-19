Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) At $57.11: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.11 trading at $0.06 or 0.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.38B. That most recent trading price of DT’s stock is remained unchanged from its 52-week high price of $57.11 and is indicating a premium of 38.03% from its 52-week low price of $35.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.11%, in the last five days DT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $57.11 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Dynatrace Inc’s shares saw a change of 4.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.35% in past 5-day. Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) showed a performance of 2.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dynatrace Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.43% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.00% in the current quarter and calculating -19.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $357.58 million for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $372.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.54% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.95%.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.83% institutions for Dynatrace Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Thoma Bravo, LP is the top institutional holder at DT for having 51.67 million shares of worth $2.66 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.29 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.43 million shares of worth $347.2 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $347.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.