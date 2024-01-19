Does Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Look Expensive At $188.74? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $188.74 trading at -$1.76 or -0.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $86.65B. That most recent trading price of ZTS’s stock is at a discount of -6.98% from its 52-week high price of $201.92 and is indicating a premium of 19.98% from its 52-week low price of $151.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.92%, in the last five days ZTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $188.74 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Zoetis Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) showed a performance of -4.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoetis Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.86% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.80% in the current quarter and calculating 6.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.19 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $2.04 billion and $2.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.60% while estimating it to be 9.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.45%.

ZTS Dividends

Zoetis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.