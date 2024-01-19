Does Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) Look Expensive At $2.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.29 trading at -$0.13 or -5.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $662.86M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -37.99% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 36.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.37%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $2.29 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.27% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of 15.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.76 million shares which calculate 6.87 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.70% during past 5 years.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.13% institutions for Standard BioTools Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Caligan Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at LAB for having 8.47 million shares of worth $16.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.86 million shares of worth $5.51 million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.