Does Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Look Expensive At $19.99? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.99 trading at $1.43 or 7.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of METC’s stock is at a discount of -13.56% from its 52-week high price of $22.70 and is indicating a premium of 70.29% from its 52-week low price of $5.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.68%, in the last five days METC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $19.99 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. Ramaco Resources Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) showed a performance of 32.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ramaco Resources Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 126.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.85% while that of industry is -16.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.23%.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.88% institutions for Ramaco Resources Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. is the top institutional holder at METC for having 5.61 million shares of worth $47.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P., which was holding about 5.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $5.7 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.