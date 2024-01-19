Does New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) Look Expensive At $70.71? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.71 trading at -$3.37 or -4.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.70B. That most recent trading price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -18.41% from its 52-week high price of $83.73 and is indicating a premium of 51.94% from its 52-week low price of $33.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.55%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $70.71 price level, adding 9.14% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s shares saw a change of -3.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.07% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of -7.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.54 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.15% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,050.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $814.07 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $935.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.40% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.29%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.78% institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 6.63 million shares of worth $475.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 4.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $293.78 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $137.23 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $116.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.