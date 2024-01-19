Does Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) Look Expensive At $3.33? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.28 or 9.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.91M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -71.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.71 and is indicating a premium of 64.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 705.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.18%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 0.6% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.00% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of 55.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.71 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.47% institutions for Imperial Petroleum Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Msd Partners, L.p. is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 29305.0 shares of worth $90259.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., which was holding about 24496.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75447.0.