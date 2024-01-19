Does Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Look Expensive At $15.42? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.42 trading at -$0.16 or -1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $772.39M. That most recent trading price of ICVX’s stock is at a discount of -4.41% from its 52-week high price of $16.10 and is indicating a premium of 69.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 763.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days ICVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $15.42 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. Icosavax Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.41% in past 5-day. Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) showed a performance of -0.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Icosavax Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.76% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.90% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.39% institutions for Icosavax Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ICVX for having 6.7 million shares of worth $66.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 5.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.22 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.73 million shares of worth $15.31 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.74 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.