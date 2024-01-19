Does GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) Look Expensive At $22.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw 3.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.16 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $898.14M. That closing price of GCT’s stock is at a discount of -19.36% from its 52-week high price of $26.45 and is indicating a premium of 78.38% from its 52-week low price of $4.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

In the last five days GCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $22.16 price level, adding 8.01% to its value on the day. GigaCloud Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.17% in past 5-day. GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) showed a performance of 69.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GigaCloud Technology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 150.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 195.00% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5,900.00% in the current quarter and calculating 27.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $220.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $210.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.