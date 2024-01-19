Does Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.03 or -9.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61M. That closing price of FRGT’s stock is at a discount of -2210.34% from its 52-week high price of $6.70 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.45%, in the last five days FRGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 23.7% to its value on the day. Freight Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.26% in past 5-day. Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) showed a performance of -34.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.4 million for the same.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.79% institutions for Freight Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at FRGT for having 58187.0 shares of worth $40026.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.