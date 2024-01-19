Does Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) Look Expensive At $9.69? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.69 trading at -$0.35 or -3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $614.93M. That closing price of EWTX’s stock is at a discount of -28.59% from its 52-week high price of $12.46 and is indicating a premium of 47.16% from its 52-week low price of $5.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.49%, in the last five days EWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $9.69 price level, adding 13.02% to its value on the day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.78% in past 5-day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) showed a performance of 32.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.34 million shares which calculate 11.79 days to cover the short interests.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.83% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.90% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.