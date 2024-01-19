Does Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Look Expensive At $0.11? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.03 or -16.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.34M. That most recent trading price of DTSS’s stock is at a discount of -1245.45% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a discount of -9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 444.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.62%, in the last five days DTSS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 41.8% to its value on the day. Datasea Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -39.09% in past 5-day. Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) showed a performance of -39.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.67% institutions for Datasea Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at DTSS for having 32076.0 shares of worth $29413.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 16136.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14796.0.