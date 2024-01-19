Does Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) Look Expensive At $0.12? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.0 or -1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52M. That closing price of CRKN’s stock is at a discount of -20650.0% from its 52-week high price of $24.90 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.15%, in the last five days CRKN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s shares saw a change of -18.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.41% in past 5-day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) showed a performance of -11.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -97.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.41% while that of industry is 29.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.43% during past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.95% institutions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRKN for having 20842.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 8520.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67018.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8520.0 shares of worth $67018.0 or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1187.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10462.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.