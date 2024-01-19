Does Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Look Expensive At $235.65? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $235.65 trading at $5.62 or 2.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $96.14B. That most recent trading price of CB’s stock is at a premium of 1.43% from its 52-week high price of $232.28 and is indicating a premium of 22.17% from its 52-week low price of $183.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days CB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $235.65 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Chubb Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.49% in past 5-day. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) showed a performance of 6.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.92 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Chubb Limited (CB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chubb Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.71% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.89% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.70%.

CB Dividends

Chubb Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.51% institutions for Chubb Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CB for having 38.99 million shares of worth $7.51 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.9 million shares of worth $2.48 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.9 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.