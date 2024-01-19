Does Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Look Expensive At $4.44? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.44 trading at -$0.24 or -5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $368.12M. That closing price of CGC’s stock is at a discount of -625.23% from its 52-week high price of $32.20 and is indicating a premium of 22.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.13%, in the last five days CGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/16/24 when the stock touched $4.44 price level, adding 12.25% to its value on the day. Canopy Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.63% in past 5-day. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) showed a performance of -14.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.91 million shares which calculate 1.04 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canopy Growth Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.89% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.50% in the current quarter and calculating 96.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56.6 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -76.81% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.13% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.28%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.41% institutions for Canopy Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at CGC for having 16.55 million shares of worth $6.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 10.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.26 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.0 million shares of worth $4.27 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.