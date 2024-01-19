Does Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Look Expensive At $3.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 6.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at -$0.05 or -1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.64B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -57.7% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 62.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.61%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $3.05 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.29% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -20.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.36 million shares which calculate 5.53 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 17.60% increase in the next quarter.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.64% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 53.99 million shares of worth $158.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 45.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.9 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.67 million shares of worth $101.92 million or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.