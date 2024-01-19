DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.33?

In last trading session, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $0.08 or 2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $345.99M. That closing price of DCGO’s stock is at a discount of -224.92% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 16.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days DCGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. DocGo Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.37% in past 5-day. DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) showed a performance of -33.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.28 million shares which calculate 11.23 days to cover the short interests.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DocGo Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.76% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $194.21 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $197.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $108.78 million and $111.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.50% while estimating it to be 77.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.07%.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.