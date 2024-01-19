DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) At $11.05: What To Do?

In recent trading session, DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.05 trading at $0.04 or 0.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.80B. That most recent trading price of DHT’s stock is at a discount of -9.77% from its 52-week high price of $12.13 and is indicating a premium of 33.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days DHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $11.05 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. DHT Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.17% in past 5-day. DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) showed a performance of 7.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.79 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DHT Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 258.62% while that of industry is -9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -34.20% in the current quarter and calculating 65.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.33 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $133.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $116.74 million and $93.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.60% while estimating it to be 42.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.51% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 536.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.30% institutions for DHT Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at DHT for having 13.19 million shares of worth $112.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.51 million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.21 million shares of worth $41.44 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.47 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.