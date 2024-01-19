Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.80?

In last trading session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 15.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.3 or 20.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $471.62M. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -766.11% from its 52-week high price of $15.59 and is indicating a premium of 24.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.00%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/18/24 when the stock touched $1.80 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -45.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.21% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of -42.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.87 million shares which calculate 2.3 days to cover the short interests.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.72% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.39% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.01% institutions for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 11.49 million shares of worth $61.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 9.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.41 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.31 million shares of worth $22.12 million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.