C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.13?

In recent trading session, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw 21.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.25 or -65.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.41M. That most recent trading price of CISS’s stock is at a discount of -15284.62% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a discount of -176.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -65.89%, in the last five days CISS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 75.0% to its value on the day. C3is Inc’s shares saw a change of -75.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -72.28% in past 5-day. C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) showed a performance of -75.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.78% institutions for C3is Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at CISS for having 21173.0 shares of worth $2858.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 14998.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2024.0.