Buy, Sell Or Hold Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) At $0.11?

In last trading session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 6.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.01 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.64M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -8990.91% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 36.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/12/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 37.14% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.20% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of 13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.3 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.71 million for the same.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.32% institutions for Volcon Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at VLCN for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 36911.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 72527.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28054.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $79911.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.