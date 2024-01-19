Buy, Sell Or Hold Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) At $11.05?

In recent trading session, Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) saw 48.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.05 trading at $2.42 or 27.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.02B. That most recent trading price of TCN’s stock is at a premium of 13.48% from its 52-week high price of $9.56 and is indicating a premium of 40.9% from its 52-week low price of $6.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.98%, in the last five days TCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/19/24 when the stock touched $11.05 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Tricon Residential Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.18% in past 5-day. Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) showed a performance of 23.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.4 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tricon Residential Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.72% while that of industry is -13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -43.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $117.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $195.71 million and $110.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -40.00% while estimating it to be 7.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.95% during past 5 years.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.68% institutions for Tricon Residential Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at TCN for having 19.58 million shares of worth $172.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 18.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.93 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.49 million shares of worth $57.14 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.87 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.