Buy, Sell Or Hold Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) At $1.64?

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.04 or 2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.79M. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -7582.93% from its 52-week high price of $126.00 and is indicating a premium of 80.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/17/24 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 9.29% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.90% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of 338.59% in past 30-days.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart for Life Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.44% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.