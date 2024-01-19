Buy, Sell Or Hold Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) At $2.28?

In last trading session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at -$0.04 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.44M. That closing price of SHOT’s stock is at a discount of -228.95% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 88.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days SHOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/11/24 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 19.15% to its value on the day. Safety Shot Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.18% in past 5-day. Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) showed a performance of -44.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.4 million shares which calculate 0.81 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.75% institutions for Safety Shot Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at SHOT for having 2.09 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.1 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51735.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18903.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.